ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a man who is known to be armed and dangerous.
They are searching for Raheem Shiekh Ridgeway.
Ridgeway is currently wanted for an outstanding charge of possession of a schedule I controlled substance. He is also being sought by federal authorities for a supervised release violation.
Anyone who sees him should use caution and call 911 immediately, police said.
Ridgeway, 30, was last known to reside in Pisgah View Apartments in Asheville, but may be anywhere in the greater Asheville area.
Anyone with information about Ridgeway’s location is asked to call 828-252-1110.
MORE NEWS - FBI announces capture of "Pink Lady Bandit" and accomplice in Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.