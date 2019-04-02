SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for a man they say broke into a local chicken joint, and stole a donation jar.
According to officers, they responded to an alarm at Hub City Chicken on East Henry Street within city limits around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, responding officers noticed a broken pane of glass on one of the side doors.
They found no one inside the restaurant.
A short while later, police say the owner of the business arrived and helped them into the office where surveillance video is kept.
On the footage, officers observed a man wearing a black stocking cap, black jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, white gloves or plastic bags around his hands, and a red bandana across his face.
Police say the man threw a rock through the window, then walked around the building for awhile before entering. He then went around the counter, into the kitchen.
The footage shows him emerging with a large plastic container of donations for a children's charity. The owner told police that the jar contained around $10 or less in mostly change.
Nothing else was found to be missing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spartanburg City Police Department at (864) 573-0000.
