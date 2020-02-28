TV guy

Subject caught on surveillance footage. 

 (Greenville Police Department)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who they say was caught on camera stealing televisions from a local hotel, according to a social media post. 

Greenville Police say he was caught on surveillance footage stealing 6 televisions and left driving a black Mercedes sedan. 

Anyone with any information on his identity is asked to call the Greenville Police Department or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

