GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police are asking the public's help in identifying a man who they say was caught on camera stealing televisions from a local hotel, according to a social media post.
Greenville Police say he was caught on surveillance footage stealing 6 televisions and left driving a black Mercedes sedan.
Anyone with any information on his identity is asked to call the Greenville Police Department or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: House condemned after call about malnourished dog led to discovery of garbage mound behind "deplorable" home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.