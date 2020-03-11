ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department is asking for help tracking down a man they say is wanted in connection to several indecent exposure incidents in the South Asheville area.
Police say they have five open warrants for John Michael Burnett, 25. He is described as standing 6'2'' and weighs around 245 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.
Burnett reportedly has several tattoos, including "Burnett" on his upper back and "one love" on his right forearm. Police say there's also a cross on his right finger, an infinity symbol on his left wrist, and a peace sign on his upper left arm.
Officers say he was last seen driving a Chevrolet Spark with NC Tag #TBY-7195.
Anyone with information on Burnett's whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 if they wish to remain anonymous.
