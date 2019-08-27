Missing twins out of Horry County

 Source: Horry County Police Department

HORRY COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Horry County Police Department took to social media Tuesday, asking for help finding two twin boys who are believed to be with their dad. 

Dad of missing Horry County kids

5-year-old identical twins Kash Kayden and Kruiz Jayden Small were last seen with their dad, Jermaine Small, on August 20 in the Covington, Georgia area. 

Officers say the boys and father are believed to be in the Conway or Myrtle Beach area. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Horry County Police Department at (843) 248-1520. 

