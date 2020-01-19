FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) Police in Forest City are asking for help finding a teen they say is dependent on insulin, and could be in possession of a gun.
The Forest City Police Department says David Siemon, 14, was last seen Saturday night at his Arlington Street residence.
David's mom told police he has Type 1 Diabetes and is dependent on insulin. He may also be in possession of a firearm.
The young teen is described as standing 5'5'' and weighing around 130 pounds. He has short, straight brown hair and hazel eyes. David may be wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.
Anyone with information as to where he may be is asked to call the Rutherford County Central Communications center at (828) 286-2911.
