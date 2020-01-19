Missing teen David Siemon

David Siemon, 14, was last seen at his Forest City home the night of January 18, 2020. Police say he is dependent on insulin and may be in possession of a gun. 

 Source: Forest City Police Department

FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) Police in Forest City are asking for help finding a teen they say is dependent on insulin, and could be in possession of a gun. 

The Forest City Police Department says David Siemon, 14, was last seen Saturday night at his Arlington Street residence. 

David's mom told police he has Type 1 Diabetes and is dependent on insulin. He may also be in possession of a firearm. 

The young teen is described as standing 5'5'' and weighing around 130 pounds. He has short, straight brown hair and hazel eyes. David may be wearing a black hoodie and black jeans. 

Anyone with information as to where he may be is asked to call the Rutherford County Central Communications center at (828) 286-2911. 

