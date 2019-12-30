Margaret McCorsley

Margaret McCorsley  (Source: Asheville PD)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department on Monday asked for help finding a missing woman who was last seen in November.

Police said Margaret McCorsley was last seen on November 22 in Pisgah View Apartments. She may be driving a 2003 silver Volkswagen Bug with Tennessee license plate CBQ-298.

McCorsley is 58, 5’9” tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.   

MORE NEWS - PHOTOS: Fire at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex ruled arson, arrest made

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.