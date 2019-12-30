ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Asheville Police Department on Monday asked for help finding a missing woman who was last seen in November.
Police said Margaret McCorsley was last seen on November 22 in Pisgah View Apartments. She may be driving a 2003 silver Volkswagen Bug with Tennessee license plate CBQ-298.
McCorsley is 58, 5’9” tall, and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
