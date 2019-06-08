CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - Charlotte Police are searching for a dangerous suspect, they released to media Saturday.
Carlos Bright is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, intent to kill, 2 counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied property, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Bright was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release, police say.
On June 8th 2019, Bright cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of 1511 Briarfield Drive, Charlotte.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlos Bright should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
