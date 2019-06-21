SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- An animal hospital was broken into in Spartanburg, police say.
Police say two men broke into Pine Street Animal Hospital with their faces covered and wearing gloves. The suspects then went to the back of the building and unplugged the security camera.
The suspects then went to the side entrance and pried open the door. Once in the building, they went to the cabinet where the petty cash is kept, and took it.
The suspects did not take anything else, or cause any damage.
The complainant does believe that the suspects had prior knowledge to where the cash was kept.
Spartanburg Police are investigating.
