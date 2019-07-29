GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for a pink haired shoplifting suspect in the area, they posted on social media.
The two persons of interest were caught on surveillance footage in a community Walmart, police say.
Greer Police are now asking the public's help in identifying the two.
Police say if anyone has any information on either subject, please call 864-877-7906 or email tellis@cityofgreer.org.
