Walmart suspects
(Greer Police Department)

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for a pink haired shoplifting suspect in the area, they posted on social media. 

The two persons of interest were caught on surveillance footage in a community Walmart, police say. 

Greer Police are now asking the public's help in identifying the two. 

Police say if anyone has any information on either subject,  please call 864-877-7906 or email tellis@cityofgreer.org.  

