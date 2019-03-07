TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Travelers Rest said they are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday.
The crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Krieger Drive near Little Texas Road in Front of the Goodwill store.
Carolina Underground Solutions, LLC posted about the crash on their Facebook page, claiming the crash took place in a work zone and injured one of their employees.
The employee was working in the work zone when he was struck, and the impact knocked him into the ditch.
The victim reportedly suffered broken bones, internal bleeding, and other injuries.
Police believe the vehicle was a silver Dodge Magnum which may have sustained damage.
The driver has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Travelers Rest Police Department.
