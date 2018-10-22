SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said they are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a pizzeria Saturday night.
The robbery occurred shortly before midnight at the Marco’s Pizza on W.O. Ezell Boulevard.
Police said a young man wearing a black coat, black pants, blur gloves and a blue durag entered the store, pulled out a silver and black handgun, and then fled with cash.
The suspect was last seen on foot walking toward Powell Mill Road.
No one was hurt.
K-9s teams were brought in but a search of the areas was unsuccessful.
Police are still working to identify the suspect.
