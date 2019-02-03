GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville police officers said Sunday morning that they are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery.
Officers said that around 6:50 a.m. Sunday they received a call of a reported armed robbery at the Citgo located on S. Pleasantburg Drive.
Police say a man walked into the establishment and demanded money from the clerk at the store's register. According to the clerk, he implied he had a weapon in the pocket of his hoodie.
Luckily, no injuries were reported.
The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Police were able to capture a few images of the suspect on surveillance.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463). Tipsters can choose to remain anonymous.
