GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police are investigating a fatal shooting along Haywood Road on Sunday, according to a press release.
The shooting occurred at The Coliseum around 1:35 a.m. The victim was working the establishment as a security guard.
Police say the subject was intoxicated and was asked to leave the bar several times and was never served at the bar.
After being denied service, the subject went to his car and retrieved a firearm.
Surveillance footage shows the subject walking back into the bar through the rear entrance and firing the weapon at the victim multiple times.
The subject then fled the scene in an SUV. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to call 23-CRIME.
