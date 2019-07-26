GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are searching for a woman who allegedly provided false information at an Upstate hospital, using another woman's identity to receive healthcare.
Police suspect 21-year-old Mia Tiara Brown, who reportedly went to a local healthcare facility and used another woman's identity.
The victim would have been financially responsible for any expenses due to Brown's unlawful actions, police say.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the GPD or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Greenvilleat 23-CRIME (864-232-7463)
