Gaffney Police are searching for several suspects they say were involved in an armed robbery at a hotel. 

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying two suspects who beat and robbed a man at a local hotel.

The robbery took place at Baymont Inn on Stuart Street on August 20 around 3 a.m.

The suspects were caught on video forcing the victim back into the room; the suspects then got away with a bag and some cash, police say. 

The suspects have not been located yet, but will be charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and burglary in the first degree.

If anyone has any information on the suspects, they are asked to call Detective Hadden at the Gaffney Police Department at (864) 206-3309. 

