ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson Police Department is asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl they say ran away while in DSS custody, possibly with a man and woman she was seen conversing with prior to her disappearance.
According to a BOLO from police, Alexis Grace Gambrell was seen on video surveillance speaking to a man and woman as she was leaving AnMed's Emergency Room.
Police say Alexis is currently in DSS custody.
They say she left with a man and woman in a silver SUV from the North Fant Street area on August 17 at 8:06 p.m.
Alexis is currently listed as a Runaway Juvenile in NCIC under NIC M925274892.
Anyone with information on her wherabouts should call Detective Kreig Marzolf at (864) 231-2249 or emailed to kmarzolf@cityofandersonsc.com in reference to APD case #19-31098.
