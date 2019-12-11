GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood City Police are investigating an armed robbery this evening, according to officers.
Officers say Papa T's liquor store was robbed just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10. The store is located on the corner of Pressley Street and Seaboard Avenue.
Two male suspects entered the store with weapons, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and left on foot in the possible direction of Pressley Street.
Nobody was injured, thankfully.
Detectives are actively working the case, reviewing surveillance footage, and whatever evidence they can use to help identify the suspects.
Police ask that anyone with information on the case give them a call, use their anonymous tip form, or message them on social media.
