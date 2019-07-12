ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Fletcher Police are investigating after being dispatched to a 'Budget Motel' along Underwood Road, where a female gunshot victim was located.
Police were dispatched Friday afternoon, when officers arrived they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her legs.
Henderson County EMS transported her to the hospital immediately.
No arrests have been made yet.
Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest. Officers are searching for a rented 2019 silver Mazda CX5 displaying a Tennessee registration plate bearing the numbers 9N42P6.
The vehicle was seen leaving the parking lot after the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fletcher Police Department at 828.687.7922.
