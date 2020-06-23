GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle along Crescent Ridge Drive and North Pleasantburg Drive.
Police say the collision happened on Saturday, June 20 around 10:23 p.m.
Investigation showed that the pedestrian was struck by two vehicles. The second vehicle remained on scene until officers arrived, but the first vehicle left the scene.
The victim suffered severe injuries and is now in critical care at a local hospital.
Investigators believe the vehicle that left the scene is a 1999 to 2005 model BMW 3 Series, with an unknown color at this time.
If you witnessed this collision or you have any information that will help investigators, please contact the Greenville Police Department at 864-271-5333.
