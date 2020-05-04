ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson City Police is asking for help finding a woman they say assaulted a man with a knife during a domestic incident along Annandale Drive back in March.
Police say the man was cut in the face, and transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries on March 25.
Now, officers are asking for help tracking down Porsha Welborn, who they say unlawfully and intentionally injured the man with the knife.
She's wanted for assault and battery.
Police say Welborn is known to frequent the Clemson, Central and Easley areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Nik Williamson at (864) 328-4171 in reference to Case #20-16341.
