Greenville, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville Police Department investigators are responding to a strong armed robbery that happened in a bathroom at Haywood Mall.
An argument ensued inside the ladies bathroom in Haywood Mall Saturday evening, investigators say. The victim left her purse in the stall by accident and then came back for it when she found the suspect going through it. When the victim confronted her, the suspect pushed the victim into the stall divider, and left with the money.
The suspect is said to have taken $10-$20 from the purse, says investigators. The suspect is described as a slender female, 5'2", wearing a white button down shirt with stripes, beige pants and a white head scarf, says authorities.
If you have information on this suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME (864-232-7563)
