GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Tuesday afternoon, police in Greenwood said a second person had been taken into custody in connection to a drive by shooting Monday night.
Police say the shooting, which happened along Pearl Street around 10:35 p.m., left three people injured.
All three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.
The Newberry County Sheriff's Office and the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search. Newberry County officials say Greenwood County deputies were given a description of a Kia automobile involved in the incident.
Deputies say they located the vehicle, and a chase ensued. The suspect vehicle stopped at the Chappells Crossroad, and two subjects fled on foot into the woods toward the Saluda River.
The first suspect was apprehended early Tuesday morning. A second suspect, identified as Michael Andrew Butler, 20, was taken into custody by Newberry County deputies near Sharpe Road and SC-34 Tuesday afternoon.
Butler has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The first suspect's identity has not yet been revealed.
Police thanked the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office for their help apprehending the first suspect.
