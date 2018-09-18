HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Hendersonville Police Department on Tuesday released a photo of a man and a truck they are searching for after a hit-and-run at a liquor store.
Police said the driver crashed into the ABC store on Thompson Street and then drove off.
The crash caused extensive damage to the building, police said.
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Officer Cameron Singleton with the Hendersonville Police Department at (828) 697-3025.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.