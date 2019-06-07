GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Officers responded last month to Nicholtown Community Center in Greenville, in reference to a weapon being fired.
The suspect was identified as Corey Lamont Smith, 20, is one of other suspects accused of assaulting a victim by punching and kicking him in the head and body, police say.
Smith is wanted for breach of peace and assault and battery by mob, in the 2nd degree.
Anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to call Greenville Police.
Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers where you can remain anonymous.
