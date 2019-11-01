SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police have set up crime scene tape on an Upstate road early Friday evening, after a man was found with a gunshot wound.
Police say when the department responded they located the victim, who was then transported to the hospital by Spartanburg EMS.
At this time, no suspect information is available. The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (888) CRIMESC or the Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 596-2065.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
