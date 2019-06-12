ORLANDO, FL (FOX Carolina) - Local police near Orlando say a dive team made contact with a crashed plane and two male victims from Seneca, SC in Lake Maitland earlier Wednesday afternoon, confirming the plane originated from South Carolina.
The Federal Aviation Administration earlier said an investigation is underway after the small aircraft reportedly crashed into the lake earlier in the day. According to the FAA, the Cessna 182 crashed into Lake Maitland around 11 a.m.
The crash happened after the plane made a stop at Orlando Executive Airport. It's final destination was Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
The single-engine plane never made it.
The Orlando Sentinel reported the pilot made an emergency call to the tower before the crash, saying he was not "getting gas in the right tank.” When listening to radio traffic, the tower is heard repeating back the pilot's tail number - which they has been confirmed registered in Oconee County.
Around 6:30 p.m., FOX Carolina learned from the Maitland Police Department that a dive team with the Orange County Sheriff's Office made contact with the Cessna along with two male victims.
Oconee County coroner Karl Addis later released around 8:33 p.m. that the two male victims were from Seneca. As of writing, Addis has not identified the men, referring media to the Maitland Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office. However, Addis did confirm the families of both men have been notified.
The FAA is investigating the incident, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the cause of the crash.
Later in the evening, the Golden Corner Flying Club released a statement regarding the loss of their pilot and his passenger:
Our thoughts, prayers, and hearts go out to the families, loved ones and friends of our downed pilot and his passenger. At this tragic time, we request that everyone respect the privacy and dignity of the families.Golden Corner Flying Club is waiting on the results of investigations being conducted by Law Enforcement, the FAA and the NTSB. Our club is and will cooperate fully to determine the cause of the accident.
