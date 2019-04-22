GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville police are looking for a suspect they say has committed a string of business robberies, that are possibly connected, over the past two weeks.

According to Greenville police incident reports, the suspect burglarized several businesses in the same shopping center, smashing glass doors, and stealing items inside.

Twill, a women's boutique, The New York Butcher Shop, and Gage's were all robbed along Augusta Road.

County and city law enforcement have expanded the investigation to include other break-ins outside of Augusta Street.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23CRIME.

