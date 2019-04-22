GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Greenville police are looking for a suspect they say has committed a string of business robberies, that are possibly connected, over the past two weeks.
According to Greenville police incident reports, the suspect burglarized several businesses in the same shopping center, smashing glass doors, and stealing items inside.
Twill, a women's boutique, The New York Butcher Shop, and Gage's were all robbed along Augusta Road.
County and city law enforcement have expanded the investigation to include other break-ins outside of Augusta Street.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23CRIME.
MORE NEWS
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office officials are search…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.