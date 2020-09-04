FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fountain Inn police are investigating after they say several houses were hit by gunfire overnight.
We were first tipped off to the scene along Howard Street just before midnight. One of our photographers arrived on scene, but information wasn't available immediately. Friday, we heard back from FIPD chief Michael Hamilton.
Hamilton said several homes in the area were hit by the gunfire around 8:45 p.m. As of now, there are no known injuries, and the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.