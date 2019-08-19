ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police are investigating after a man was severely burned and may have been intentionally set on fire.
Police said the 58-year-old man was found just before 1 a.m. Sunday along Tunnel Road.
Investigators believe someone poured an accelerant on the man and then ignited it.
The man was taken to a burn center in Winston-Salem and remained in critical condition Monday.
Police ask anyone with information to call 828-252-1110.
