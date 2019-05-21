GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenwood police said a convicted sex offender with a stolen handgun was found sleeping under a flag pole at West Cambridge Park on May 18.
Police said when officers arrived, they found Cerril Deon Turner, 45, with a gun sticking out of his waistband.
After securing the gun, police said they woke Turner and discovered he was intoxicated.
Police said they then learned that Turner is a convicted sex offender who has not registered as prescribed by law. The handgun which he was found carrying had also been stolen out of Washington state.
Police said the suspect is also wanted out of Washington on other charges.
Turner was charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
