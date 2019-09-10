ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said officers found shell casings on the ground outside of Livingston Apartments Tuesday morning after getting reports of shots fired along Black Street.
Police said there were no known injured victims or any property damaged from the shooting.
Due to the proximity to Asheville High School, Asheville Middle School and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, all three schools were placed on precautionary lockdown.
Those lockdowns were quickly lifted once police said they determined that there was no safety threat in the area.
Police are asking anyone with information to call APD at 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.
