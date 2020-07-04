GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police say a shooting that unfolded in the parking garage at Haywood Mall left one person grazed by a bullet Saturday afternoon.
According to GPD, the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. in the parking garage near the Dillard's department store. We're told all subjects involved were detained.
A public information officer on scene said the subject who was grazed was initially going to be transported to a hospital for treatment, but was not due to a lack of severity of the injury.
Officers also initiated a traffic stop in front of the mall. According to them, the car they stopped matched the description of one seen leaving the lot, and officers say the person inside was indeed involved.
No bystanders were injured, but vehicles were damaged.
Stay tuned for updates as GPD gets more details from their investigation.
