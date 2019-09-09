EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Easley Police are investigating after bystanders reported shots being fired along Fleetwood Drive, officers say.
Police say the local hospital is not on lock down and there is no victim located yet. Injuries remain unclear.
Police say a bystander called in saying two groups of people were shooting at each other. Officers are on-scene investigating.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
(1) comment
bet it is those d@mn eskimos again .
