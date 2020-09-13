Window panels shot at Ink & Ivy in Greenville

 (Viewer photo/ September 13, 2020)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police are investigating after shots were fired into a downtown restaurant overnight.

FOX Carolina first got a viewer photo of three windows at Ink & Ivy along E. Coffee Street Sunday morning that were shot through. We reached out to Greenville PD, who confirmed that gunfire rang out at 3:18 a.m.

The restaurant was closed at the time and nobody was inside when it happened.

The incident remains under investigation.

