SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police have charged a teen with kidnapping and strong arm robbery.
SPD says they arrested 18-year-old Corey Terry Lee Mercado, of Spartanburg, on Sunday.
Details surrounding the allegations against Mercado were not immediately available.
FOX Carolina is working on getting details on Mercado's arrest, including arrest affidavits. Stay tuned for updates.
