Spartanburg, S.C. (Fox Carolina) - Spartanburg City police responded to a call regarding a renting company on West Main Street, in reference to a disturbance.
Police say the company reported a woman was late on her payments to the establishment which put the merchandise into repossession status. As she spoke with the employee there, she begin to become irate, the employee stated.
The employee asked the tire technician working to remove her tires from her vehicle. The suspect tried to leave the property and allegedly hit one of the employees with her car as she fled the parking lot, the company reported to officers.
Police say an employee followed her in his car when the suspect reportedly sprayed pepper spray into the victims car and it got into the window, and into the victims eyes.
Police spoke with the suspect who gave her side of the story. She said the employee became irate and said he would take the tires off her car. The suspect told police she had her girls in the car, so she left because she did not want to be left there without a way home. She then stated when she left, the employee hit her car.
Police say the suspect reported to them that she sprayed the pepper spray out of fear for her safety.
Police are reviewing video. At this time no charges have been filed.
