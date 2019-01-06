Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg police responded to a call regarding fraud on Saturday, upon arrival they met with the victim, Ms. Krueger.
The victim claimed she received a call from the computer company, HP.
The caller said they were getting rid of their contract with help services and getting a new one through a website called 'supremeocontrol'.
Ms. Krueger attempted to update her computer, and allowed the caller to remote activate her laptop. The victim said she spoke with a man, who identified himself as Peter Barker. Barker then instructed her that in order to fix the laptop they would need to wire transfer the money from her account to theirs.
Barker then instructed Ms. Krueger that the money wire was having issues, and she would need to buy gift cards in order to fix it. The victim and scammer then began to argue, and Barker locked her computer. He then instructed her to go buy gift cards to have it unlocked, police say.
Krueger then went to Ingles and Walmart and bought a total of 134 Google Play gift cards. The activation receipt for these cards was over seven feet long.
Krueger then went back home and started to provide the male with the card numbers. She finally stopped when she realized what was happening. She then informed the male she was not providing any more, and would use the money to just buy a new computer.
The scammer then tried to remote control her computer, to get into her bank statements, but then realized the accounts were locked by Krueger.
The victim provided the police all of Krueger's contact information, and an investigation will follow.
