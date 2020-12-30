ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police say a stabbing victim has been taken to a hospital after officers found him Wednesday evening.
Capt. Mike Aikens with APD says the scene unfolded just after 5 p.m. at a parking lot right by the Anderson University campus. Aikens says police pulled the car over because it matched the description of a car tied to a recent altercation. Officers say when they pulled the car over, the man inside was found suffering from at least one stab wound.
Aikens says that man was taken to the hospital via EMS for treatment, and the investigation is ongoing.
Stay tuned for updates.
