LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Police in Lyman said a man suspected of killing his own stepfather Thursday is now in custody.
The shooting was reported on Tiara Ridge Lane just before 10 a.m. on June 6. Police said they arrived and found a victim who had been shot multiple times.
That victim was taken to the hospital where police said he died a short time later. The coroner identified the him as Simeon James Frazier, 59.
Officers said they were searching for Andrico Rashad Stewart, 30, who lived at the same address as the victim. Stewart has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and felon in possession of firearm. Frazier was Stewart's stepfather, investigators said.
On Friday evening, police reported to FOX Carolina that Stewart was in custody. We're told he was arrested on Idlewood Drive by Spartanburg County deputies around 9 p.m.
Frazier's family tells FOX Carolina he was a well-known pastor in the Charlotte area, and that they are grieving his loss. We're told he was known for constantly reaching out to help others, even if it was just a conversation about troubles they were facing.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
