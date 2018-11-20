GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said Tuesday a man accused of robbing two banks in the city had been arrested in Anderson County.

Police said Preston Emmanuel Hancock, 23, of Fludd Street, was arrested after trying to elide Anderson County deputies and SLED agents Monday evening.

Hancock is accused in the armed robbery at the Bank of Travelers Rest located at 2021 North Pleasantburg Drive on Monday and the armed robbery at the BB&T on Hampton Avenue.

During both robberies, police said Hancock drive through the banks drive-thru windows while wearing a wig. In both cases police said he presented a note demanding money and displayed a weapon.

After being spotted by Anderson County deputies, Greenville police said he abandoned the sedan he was driving and ran into the woods. Deputies caught up with Hancock and arrested him.

Hancock faces two counts of robbery, two counts of possession of weapon during a violent crime, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.