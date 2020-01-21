GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a suspect in an assault case was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a foot chase.
Police said the foot chase began along Shemwood Lane.
By 12:30 p.m. police said the man was in custody.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Greenville County Sheriff's Office announces retirement of K9 Drako
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.