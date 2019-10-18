GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville man is wanted by police after stealing over $4,000 worth of sunglasses from a local business, and fleeing in a stolen vehicle.
The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Charles Augustus Chiles, who is also wanted on several previous warrants including: failure to stop, failure to pay ticket or appear in court, uninsured vehicle, and driving under suspension.
Police are asking the public for their assistance in locating Chiles. If you know where he is, contact the Greenville Police Department or call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME (864-232-7463). Tipsters can remain anonymous and possibly earn a cash reward.
