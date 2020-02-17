SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg City Police are investigating after a man was found shot in an apartment breezeway on Sunday, according to Major Art Littlejohn.
Officers say they responded around 3:30 p.m. to Prince Hall Apartments, where they discovered a male victim with a gunshot wound to his neck. Spartanburg EMS arrived on the scene and transported him to a local hospital for his injuries.
According to witnesses, the victim and the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Benjamin Doyle, were involved in an argument before the shooting. After firing, police say Doyle fled the area.
Doyle was taken into custody shortly after by Spartanburg Police.
Police say although the victim suffered serious injuries, he is expected to survive.
Doyle is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Information can be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC, or the Spartanburg Police Department.
