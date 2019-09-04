GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police said a suspect is in custody after a bank robbery along Pelham Road Wednesday morning.
Police said the Bank of Travelers Rest branch at 201 Pelham Road was robbed around 10 a.m.
No one was hurt in the robbery but the suspect fled with cash.
Police said that suspect was apprehended at about 10:30 a.m.
The suspect’s name and charges have not yet been released.
MORE NEWS - Fundraiser started for Chester County Deputy seriously injured in accident
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.