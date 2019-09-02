SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department says they've made an arrest after a 27-year-old man was found shot in the head at a motel early Saturday morning.
Officers first responded to the Main Street Motel around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they discovered a man who appeared to be bleeding from his head.
A woman and other man were at the scene with the victim. Upon speaking to them, police were able to identify Anthony Bernard Wilson Jr. as a person of interest in the case.
Wilson Jr. was seen leaving the scene on foot while wearing a white shirt and Clemson orange and black Nike shorts. He was described as carrying a Looney Tunes bag or backpack.
The victim was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
On Monday, September 2, police said they took Wilson Jr. into custody. He's currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
