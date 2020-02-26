SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg Police Department says a suspect is in custody in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon.
Though details remain limited, police confirm the incident occurred at the Bank of America along John B. White Sr. Boulevard within Spartanburg city limits.
We are working to learn more, stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
