MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin Police have arrested and named the suspect in the crash that happened on Thursday.
Ebony Wardale Standford, age 36, has been charged with DUI, failure to stop, and second degree assault and battery. The assault and battery charge is a result of the driver running into the patrol car after the chase.
Mauldin police say a chase for an uncooperative driver ended in a crash near Mauldin High School yesterday.
On Thursday, police say a concerned driver called in an erratic driver near East Butler Road just before 8 p.m. Police tried to stop the suspect driver, and began a short chase when the suspect didn't stop. The chase eventually reached speeds that weren't safe in the city, so they called it off.
During the chase, officers say they tried to box the suspect in. The suspect did bump into a patrol vehicle before taking off. No major damage and no injuries were reported.
