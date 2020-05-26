GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenwood City Police are investigating a drive by shooting on Sylvan Road, that left one injured.
Officers responded to the scene on Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
A suspected vehicle involved was located on Watson Street, but no suspect was located.
K9 officers are also on scene assisting with the investigation.
Stay with us as we learn more.
MORE NEWS - Greenville County Schools discuss possible options for social distancing in the fall
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.