DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duncan police were called to a hotel late Tuesday night for a reported stabbing.
The incident was reported in the parking lot of the WoodSpring Suites on Frontage Road in Duncan behind the Pilot truck stop.
Police say a couple were fighting when a bystander attempted to break them up. Officers say the suspect, identified as Anfernee Henley, pulled a gray folding knife and stabbed the victim in his lower back, left leg and arm.
Police say Henley fled the scene, but was later tracked down by the Spartanburg County K-9 team and apprehended in the wood line nearby.
Police say the bystander who attempted to intervene was the only person stabbed in the incident.
